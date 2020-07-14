MythBusters co-host Grant Imahara dead at 49
14 Jul 2020
Grant Imahara, one of the host of the popular television show "MythBusters" has died at the age of 49. It was reported that the cause of his death was a brain aneursym.
The MythBusters official account shared a heartfelt release about the passing of Grant, the network that aired the show had released a heartfelt statement.
"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."
The show's co-host's Adam Savage, Kari Bryon, and Tory Belleci shared their favorite memories of Grant on Twitter.
MythBusters show ran from January 2003 till February 2018. #RIPGrantImahara
