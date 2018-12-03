TAG PUBLISHER SOURCING DISCLOSURE

Univision Interactive Media (UIM) is a participant and “Certified Against Fraud” in the Trustworthy Accountability Group (“TAG”) Certified Against Fraud Program, a voluntary registry that identifies trusted members of the digital advertising industry. UIM is committed to promoting transparency and fighting fraud in the digital advertising industry. As part of that ongoing commitment, UIM discloses certain information regarding the use of what TAG defines as “Paid Traffic Sources” (provided below) by UIM in connection with the UIM properties. This includes, at minimum, the overall percentage of “Visits” (as defined by TAG and provided below) in the most recent calendar quarter that were from Paid Traffic Sources, as defined by TAG.