Iconic 'Home Alone' house was recreated as an amazingly detailed gingerbread house

15 Dic 2020 – 05:21 PM EST
In celebration of 30 years, Disney + made a replica of the famous McCallister house from the 90's Christmas film "Home Alone".

The gingerbread home had been constructed in the United Kingdom and took a little over 300 hours to make according to cake designer Michelle Wibwo.

There's details that are keen to the eyes such as the pizza delivery car, the plumbing van that the "Wet Bandits" criminals used. Added in the details are 63 trees, 33 windows on the house and a whopping 14 pizza boxes.

