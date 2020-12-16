Tom Cruise goes off on his filming crew not abiding the COVID-19 safety protocols

Audio has leaked out from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 where an angry Tom Cruise was recorded threatening to fire anyone who didn't abide by the COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it,” Cruise exclaimed in the audio capture.

The three minute audio clip that was published by The Sun showing the 58-year-old actor going off on the crew. Cruise also serves as the producer of the film and is frightened that a COVID outbreak could halt the production of the film once again. Back in February, the production had been shuttered for a few days while filming in Italy.

“They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf***ers," Cruise yelled. "That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down."

With a release date of November 19, 2021, there is a great amount of pressure to get things done.

Listen to the entire audio clip below.