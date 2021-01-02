null: nullpx
Vanessa Bryant honors her late husband Kobe and daughter Gianna with touching tribute video

Remembering Kobe and Gigi
2 Ene 2021 – 12:42 PM EST
It has been a difficult holiday season for Vanessa as she spent Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year without her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.

On New Year's Day, Vanessa posted a touching heartfelt video honoring her late husband and daughter in their memory weeks before their passing.

“My gorgeous Gigi and handsome boo-boo,” Vanessa captioned the throwback post on her Instagram, which includes pictures and a clip of Gigi and Kobe sitting together courtside at a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game.

“Mambacita and Black Mamba forever. ♥️♥️ #2 #8 #24 #DaddysGirl #GirlDad.”

On January 26, 2020, it would mark one year since the world has lost 41-year-old Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna.

