Entertainers gather on Thanksgiving to salute nurses and healthcare workers in virtual concert

In a tribute to nurses and healthcare workers all over, Whoopi Goldberg will be hosting a virtual concert series with special appearances from Oprah Winfrey and Billy Crystal. There will be live performances from music icons such as Pitbull, Black Eyed Peas, Josh Groban, Maluma, Carole King, Andrea Bocelli, Stevie Wonder, Celine Dion and Gloria Estefan to name a few.

The show will be broadcasted live online on YouTube and Facebook on Nurse Heroes page with the help from LiveXLive on November 26, 2020 at 6 p.m. There will be a benefit to provide money for a variety of programs that include scholarships for nurses and their children.

Taylor Swift will be auctioning off a "Folklore" guitar to benefit the organization.

The show will showcase 50 nurses from New York's Northwell Health, who will be the first beneficiaries of the concert and join celebrities for an ensemble performance.