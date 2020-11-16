null: nullpx
30 years later The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air returns to TV

This is exactly what we needed!
16 Nov 2020 – 10:16 AM EST
The Banks family returns to television 30 years later with Will and Tatyana, Ali, Karyn, Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff. The reunion will be streaming on November 19th on HBO Max to honor the show that ran for six seasons and 148 episodes.

Check out the trailer below:


