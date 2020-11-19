Harrison Ford to return as Indiana Jones in the fifth installment of the franchise

Rumor coming from Daniel Rictman's Patreon page is saying that Harrison Ford will be returning to the role of Indiana Jones in the fifth installment of the franchise. The 78-year-old actor will be scheduled to start filming in August 2021. The film would be aiming to hit theaters in June 2022. But with that date looking a little unrealistic, the release date may be postponed a bit later in the year due to Ford pushing the 80-year mark and the fact that he also is involved in a few Star Wars projects.

As the actor shown he has the energy and stamina, it would be difficult to imagine Ford to do a lot of the stunts himself in the film, so we may be seeing a lot of his double portraying the action scenes. On another note, Steven Spielberg originally set to direct the fifth film, he ended up leaving the project and James Mangold stepped in to direct. Assumably, IJ5 would help fans reconcile opinions that came with the last film Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. That film had left a bad reception according to die hard fans.