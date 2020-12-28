Los Angeles grandmother who survived COVID-19 praises medical staff with homemade tamales

Margarita Montanez gave back to the people who took care of her after the grandmother of 12 fell ill from COVID-19. Montanez had made over 800 handmade tamales within five days to give them to the healthcare workers that helped saved her life.

Back in April, Montanez had trouble breathing and was immediately taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. There she was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit for 20 days. The grandmother's health began to improve and that's when she thought to do something nice for the workers. Montanez was released from the hospital on April 17.

KTLA had spoke with Montanez outside of her home asking why she wanted to give back in this way.

“I appreciated what they did for me, the doctors and nurses.” Montanez told the reporter.

The daughter, Cindy was also interviewed and was asked what it was like to see her mother battle the virus.

“It’ll go down as one of the scariest days of my life,” Cindy said with emotion. "I didn't know if I was ever going to see my mom again."

It was exactly eight months that on December 17 that the mother and daughter delivered the tasty tamales to the medical team at the hospital where Montanez sought care at.