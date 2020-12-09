Taylor Swift donates money to struggling mothers trying to stay afloat during these difficult economic times

An article in the Washington Post shared details about two mothers who fell on hard times during COVID-19. American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift had reached out to both Nikki Cornwell and Shelbie Selewski to assist them financially to help get them back on their feet.

Cornwell, who is a COVID-19 survivor herself had expressed her struggles of losing her job at a factory that packages tea due to layoffs. Then a job opportunity she had got rescinded because of soaring coronavirus cases so that company scaled back on hiring. Cornwell explained that she was getting $275 a week in unemployment but that had ended. She said that she had to pawn her son's beloved PlayStation just to put food on the table.

"I don't know if my kids will even have a Christmas," she noted, calling 2020 a "horrible year." Cornwell exclaimed.

“I am behind on my rent. I will get evicted soon with my kids who are in virtual school and need Internet,” said Cornwell, who lives with her mom and two kids. “I’ve had bad moments, but never anything like this.” Cornwell tells the Washington Post.

Taylor Swift opened up her wallet and made a $13,000 donation to the mother and some words of encouragement on her GoFundMe account. Now her GFM account is a little above $22,000 to help the unemployed mother with upcoming bills and to help put food on the table.

"Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story," wrote Swift on the popular crowdfunding page. "I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another."

Now as for the other mother, Selewski, she had lost her job in the spring because of cutbacks. She has a daughter who has a collapsed lung that happened before the pandemic, she explained.

Shelbie had mentioned that her and her fiancé had sold everything they possibly could to keep afloat during the difficult times.

"Shelbie, I'm sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you," Taylor wrote when making her $13,000 donation on her GFM page. "I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season."

With that contribution, it put Shelbie at a little over $20,000 on her crowd funding page.