Delivery driver caught getting into the holiday spirit to a Mariah Carey Christmas song

This song surely sets the vibe!
18 Nov 2020 – 04:55 PM EST
This video is a whole vibe!

This FedEx delivery driver was caught on TikTok by Kayla Prosser showing one of her co-worker Andy Johnston, Jr. getting pumped up to Mariah Carey's 1994 "All I Want For Christmas (Is You)" hit song.

The poster of the video explained that they lined up their trucks next to one another for lunch as they normally do and that's when she had spotted his festive moves to the popular holiday jingle.

The video shows her co-worker busting out some moves in the driver's seat of their delivery vehicle and lip-synching lyrics to the pop diva.

@kaylaprosser2

In case anyone was wondering where their FedEx packages are #Fedex #mariahcarey #christmas @andyjohnstonjr

♬ original sound - Kayla Prosser
