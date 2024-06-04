article_local/radio/sanantonio/kvbhfm

Win a trip to Disneyland® Resorts with Vibe 107.5

If you don't have plans for the summer, enter to win this great prize to enjoy with your family.

From June 3, 2024 at 6:00 am CT through June 21, 2024 at 7:00 pm CT, Monday through Friday, you can be one of the winners of a Disney vacation package.

To enter, call our station Vibe 107.5 during the Promotion Period, from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm CT. If your call is answered and you are entrant #9, you will win a $50 Visa gift card and will be automatically entered to win a vacation package with up to three (3) guests to one of the Disneyland® Resorts, which includes round-trip airfare, round-trip airport/hotel ground transportation and park passes.

There will be 20 possible winners of the $50 gift card and one possible winner of the vacation package.

Call and enter to win!

See complete rules here

