Release of Wonder Woman 1984 delayed once again until Christmas

Sorry Wonder Woman fans, you're going to have to wait another month until the release of Wonder Woman 1984.

This isn't the first time that the release has been postponed. It was first set to be released August 14th, then October 14 now expected to hit theatres on December 25th.

Hollywood has been using their newest flick "Tenet" to gauge audience views in theatres. Tenet made a whopping $150 million worldwide so far but that's no match for the first Wonder Woman film which made $800 in 2017.