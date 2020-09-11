Release of Wonder Woman 1984 delayed once again until Christmas
Sorry Wonder Woman fans, you're going to have to wait another month until the release of Wonder Woman 1984.
This isn't the first time that the release has been postponed. It was first set to be released August 14th, then October 14 now expected to hit theatres on December 25th.
Hollywood has been using their newest flick "Tenet" to gauge audience views in theatres. Tenet made a whopping $150 million worldwide so far but that's no match for the first Wonder Woman film which made $800 in 2017.
While it may be impossible to predict what the future may hold at times, Hollywood isn't taking chances on it's multimillion dollar investment. So pushing it later to Christmas makes more sense as the world heals from an ongoing pandemic.
