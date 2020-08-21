Mariah Carey and Lauren Hill drop "Save The Day" track

Mariah Carey just wanted to "Save The Day" with her new track featuring Lauren Hill. The brand new single comes out to celebrate Carey's new album The Rarities.

The new song that is produced by Jermaine Dupri features a sample from Lauren's vocals from the Fugee's 1996 track "Killing Me Softly".

October 2, 2020 is when Carey will release her new two-disc compilation album The Rarities. The first disc is made of unreleased recordings from 1990 through 2020 with some "hidden musical jewels from her personal archives."

The second disc will include never-before-released audio from Live at the Tokyo Dome marking Carey's first ever concert performance in Japan that took place during her 1996 "Daydream World Tour".

The Rarities make part of #MC30, which is a celebration of Mariah Carey's 30th anniversary debut album that features the evolution of her career.

Carey is also working on her memoir project, The Meaning of Mariah Carey that releases on September 29th.