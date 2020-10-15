John Cena gets married in Tampa to Shay Shariatzadeh

Professional wrestler John Cena is now a married man.

The 43-year-old married Vancouver resident Shay Shariatzadeh who is an Iran-born Canadian electrical engineer and software product manager.

A marriage certificate that was filed Monday in Tampa, Florida show the two officially hitched. It was on March of 2019 in Vancouver, Canada the two were spotted together publically for the first time. Cena was in Canada filming the comedy film "Playing With Fire."

Neither has publically commented on their marriage.