John Cena gets married in Tampa to Shay Shariatzadeh
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
Professional wrestler John Cena is now a married man.
The 43-year-old married Vancouver resident Shay Shariatzadeh who is an Iran-born Canadian electrical engineer and software product manager.
A marriage certificate that was filed Monday in Tampa, Florida show the two officially hitched. It was on March of 2019 in Vancouver, Canada the two were spotted together publically for the first time. Cena was in Canada filming the comedy film "Playing With Fire."
Neither has publically commented on their marriage.
Cena has a marriage history. He was married to Liz Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. Cena proposed to his fellow wrestling mate Nikki Bella at "WrestleMania 33" in April 2017 but they had both called off their engagement a year later.