null: nullpx
EN VIVO
Vibe 107.5 FM
Vibe 107.5 FM

Homeless woman offered recording contract

Always show off your talents because you never know who's watching
2 Oct 2019 – 12:20 PM EDT

Emily Zamourka didn't know her life was about to change when she shared her voice that was recorded by a Los Angeles Police Officer in subway terminal.

She was singing Puccini’s O mio babbino caro and the footage went viral instantly. It caught the attention of Grammy-nominated Joel Diamond, who offered the woman a recording contract.

People watching the video chimed in that the woman should be a opra singer.

Take a listen to the woman's vocals in this video below:

Take a listen to the original singer.

Publicidad