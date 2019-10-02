Homeless woman offered recording contract

Emily Zamourka didn't know her life was about to change when she shared her voice that was recorded by a Los Angeles Police Officer in subway terminal.

She was singing Puccini’s O mio babbino caro and the footage went viral instantly. It caught the attention of Grammy-nominated Joel Diamond, who offered the woman a recording contract.

People watching the video chimed in that the woman should be a opra singer.

Take a listen to the woman's vocals in this video below: