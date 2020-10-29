Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged
Big, big congratulations!
Por: Univision,29 Oct 2020 – 12:47 PM EDT
Reacciona
¡Nuevo!
Presiona aquí para reaccionar
Comparte
After 5 years of dating, the No Doubt songstress Gwen Stafani said yes to Blake Shelton. The couple made their engagement official on Tuesday. 51-year-old Stefani shared a photo of her kissing her new 44-year-old fiancé Shelton in Oklahoma.
Blake had shared the same post to his social media but with a caption of "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life", he wrote. "I love you, I heard a YES!".
The couple plan on getting married real soon after the proposal. According to close sources, they want to marry by the end of the year.
Reacciona
Comparte