Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

After 5 years of dating, the No Doubt songstress Gwen Stafani said yes to Blake Shelton. The couple made their engagement official on Tuesday. 51-year-old Stefani shared a photo of her kissing her new 44-year-old fiancé Shelton in Oklahoma.

Blake had shared the same post to his social media but with a caption of "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life", he wrote. "I love you, I heard a YES!".