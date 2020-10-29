null: nullpx
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

Big, big congratulations!
29 Oct 2020 – 12:47 PM EDT
After 5 years of dating, the No Doubt songstress Gwen Stafani said yes to Blake Shelton. The couple made their engagement official on Tuesday. 51-year-old Stefani shared a photo of her kissing her new 44-year-old fiancé Shelton in Oklahoma.

Blake had shared the same post to his social media but with a caption of "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life", he wrote. "I love you, I heard a YES!".

The couple plan on getting married real soon after the proposal. According to close sources, they want to marry by the end of the year.

