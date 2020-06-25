Baseball returns with 60-game season

Major League Baseball just announced that the season will be returning around July 23rd or 24th and end on September 27th with the playoffs and World Series after.

But let's understand how it's going to work. The season will be up to 60 games rather than the regular 162 games. Players also will have a shortened training season beginning July 1st.



Monday, July 22, all of the MLB owners unanimously voted to have commissioner Rob Manfred mandate a season. MLB expects to drop the schedule soon.

Here are some changes in the MLB that will look different:



