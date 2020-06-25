Baseball returns with 60-game season
Baseball is officially back
Univision,25 Jun 2020 – 10:47 AM EDT
Major League Baseball just announced that the season will be returning around July 23rd or 24th and end on September 27th with the playoffs and World Series after.
But let's understand how it's going to work. The season will be up to 60 games rather than the regular 162 games. Players also will have a shortened training season beginning July 1st.
Monday, July 22, all of the MLB owners unanimously voted to have commissioner Rob Manfred mandate a season. MLB expects to drop the schedule soon.
Here are some changes in the MLB that will look different:
- Teams will play their four divisional opponents 10 times and the other 20 games against interleague opponents in the same geographical area (i.e. National League West teams vs. American League West teams).
- The National League will use a designated hitter.
- In extra innings, teams will begin with a runner on second base.
- The trade deadline will be Aug. 31, less than a month before the regular season is scheduled to end.
- Rosters will start at 30 men for the first two weeks then go to 28 for the next two weeks and stay at 26 for the remainder of the season.
- Teams will have a taxi squad that allows them to have as many as 60 players available to play in major league games.
- There will be a COVID-19 injured list with no minimum or maximum length of time spent on it, while standard injured list stints will be for 10 days and the typical 60-day stint will instead be for 45 days.
