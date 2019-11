El gobierno de Trump planea ampliar a Arizona el programa de envío de solicitantes de asilo a México

Migrants will have interviews to determine if they would be at risk in Mexico, and if not, will be sent to Ciudad Juárez to await their U.S. immigration court hearings.

The plan follows weeks of brainstorming to fix a weak spot that emerged in the Trump administration's border crackdown after officials rolled out MPP, also known as “Remain in Mexico.” CBP’s Tucson sector, which covers a swath of forbidding desert and cactus forests that encompasses most of Arizona’s southern border, was not included in the initial rollout of the policy. Officials began the program in January but substantially expanded it after a federal appeals court ruling allowed it to move forward in May. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to rule soon on the broader legality of the program.

CBP declined to comment on the expansion and DHS did not respond to a request for comment.

Federal officials have credited MPP and increased enforcement in Mexico with a dramatic plunge in border apprehensions in recent months. In September, officials said border crossings had fallen so much that it allowed them to “ effectively end” the practice of releasing migrants into the United States to await court hearings. The practice frustrated President Trump because migrants who were allowed to stay in the United States rarely are deported, even if they lost their bids to stay in the country.