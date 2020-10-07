Viral skateboard guy drinking juice from bottle gets own ride from beverage company

Meet Nathan Apodaca, his viral skateboarding adventure video of him rolling down the freeway off ramp to Fleetwood Mac's "Dream" certainly gained worldwide attention. It even caught the attention of beverage giant Ocean Spray, the drink that @420doggface208 was gulping down in the wholesome video.

There's a backstory to this video though. Nathan had fifteen minutes to get to his job at a potato factory. With his current car that has over 300,000 miles on it and turns off and on at random times. Nathan had no time to mess around, he grabbed his longboard and a bottle of his favorite drink and had fun doing it.

It doesn't end there. Nathan ended up getting $10,000 in donations from his followers and friends because he shared information that he currently lives in an RV with no running water.

“RV life is cool but yeah, mine right now doesn’t have water it doesn’t have… it’s plugged into my brother’s house and everything,” he said. “I use the bathroom and everything over there. I just need a space of my own where I can cook and clean and shower and sh*t. It’s crazy; I’m looking to get a new car.”

Out of the $5,000, he is giving his mother half and also bought his daughter clothes.

The viral video even caught the attention of Mick of Fleetwood Mac and inspired him to do his own video.

The beverage company got major benefits from the video and even Fleetwood Mac's song "Dream" tripled in sales afterwards from the Tik Tok video.

Ocean Spray wanted to pay back the Idaho Falls man in a big way. They delivered a brand new Nissan truck filled with a lot of bottles and cans of his favorite drink direct to his RV.

Now Nathan can get to work on time and drink his favorite drink on the way.