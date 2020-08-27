R. Kelly gets into jail fight

R&B crooner R. Kelly reportedly got into a jailhouse fight at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. Kelly was sitting on his bed minding his own business when another inmate strolled into his cell and just started punching the former singer multiple times.

According to TMZ, the inmate went on a rampage against Kelly because he was upset about the facility being placed on lockdown a few times due to protestors outside the jail.

It was said that the fight didn't last a long time nor if the guards or another inmate broke it up. Kelly was immediately examined by a facility doctor who had determined that Kelly was ok with no major injuries or broken bones.