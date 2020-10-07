Megan Trainor is expecting a baby soon

Excited mom-to-be Megan Trainor shared to her fans on Instagram an image of her first baby's sonogram on October 7th. She tagged her husband Daryl Sabra in the post with a caption.

"You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!😭🥰 @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE'RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

"I freaked out. It was also my 24th birthday," she shared. "He knows I'm obsessed with Christmas lights and that was literally a tunnel of Christmas lights and my entire family is hiding in the bushes over there and he did it perfectly, everything I ever wanted in life."

The news about their baby just came a few months away from their second wedding annivcersary that was held on Meghan's 25th birthday in December 2018.