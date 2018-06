El gobierno está gastando en centros de acogida de menores más de lo que dedica en ayudas a los países de donde vienen (gráficos)

SOUTHWEST KEY PROGRAMS, INC. TX $458,658,830

BCFS HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES TX $126,760,343

CAYUGA HOME FOR CHILDREN DBA CAYUGA CENTERS NY $39,966,626

HEARTLAND HUMAN CARE SERVICES, INC IL $39,151,881

LUTHERAN IMMIGRATION & REFUGEE SERVICE MD $22,917,604

THE CHILDREN`S VILLAGE INC. NY $19,499,019

LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES OF THE SOUTH,INC. TX $19,469,490

LINCOLN HALL NY $16,457,711

LEAKE & WATTS SERVICES, INC. NY $14,895,996

HIS HOUSE INC. FL $12,967,407

FLORENCE CRITTENTON SERVICES OF ORANGE COUNTY CA $12,553,541

YOUTH FOR TOMORROW VA $12,421,178

MORRISON CHILD & FAMILY SERVICES OR $10,836,824

U.S. CONFERENCE OF CATHOLIC BISHOPS DC $10,103,169

KIDSPEACE NATIONAL CENTERS, INC. PA $7,562,214

CATHOLIC GUARDIAN SERVICES NY $7,487,349

ST. PETER ST. JOSEPH CHILDREN`S HOME TX $6,895,707

DAVID AND MARGARET YOUTH AND FAMILY SERVICES CA $6,483,149

CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF THE DIOCESE OF GALVESTON-HOUSTON TX $6,405,150

MERCY FIRST NY $6,394,179

BOARD OF CHILD CARE OF THE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, INC MD $6,299,728

MARYVILLE ACADEMY IL $5,879,501

HOLY FAMILY INSTITUTE PA $5,724,699

RITE OF PASSAGE, INC NV $5,270,858

SHILOH TREATMENT CENTER, INC. TX $5,225,490

YOLO COUNTY DEPT OF PROBATION CA $5,194,588

LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES OF METROPOLITAN NEW YORK, INC. NY $4,987,744

CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF MIAMI INC FL $4,987,053

SHENANDOAH VALLEY JUVENILE DETENTION HOME VA $4,699,320

U.S COMMITTEE FOR REFUGEES AND IMMIGRANTS VA $4,600,000

FRIENDS OF YOUTH WA $4,581,171

CENTER FOR FAMILY SERVICES, INC NJ $3,970,859

ABBOTT HOUSE NY $3,933,252

THE VILLAGES, INC. KS $3,272,987

SETON HOME TX $3,229,851

A NEW LEAF, INC. AZ $2,929,967

PIONEER HUMAN SERVICES WA $2,841,419

JEWISH CHILD CARE ASSOCIATION, NEW YORK NY $2,036,320

THE CHILDREN`S HOME OF KINGSTON NY $2,027,717

VISION QUEST NATIONAL, LTD AZ $1,748,569

YOUTH CARE WA $1,728,103

NUEVO AMANECER LATINO CHILDREN S SERVICES CA $1,465,815

NOANK COMMUNITY SUPPORT SERVICES, INC. CT $986,215

COUNTY OF UNION NEW JERSEY DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES NJ $0

INTERNATIONAL EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, INC. TX $0