Taylor Swift to donate to Tennessee tornado victims
Univision,6 Mar 2020 – 10:56 AM EST
Taylor Swift just opened up her wallet and made a $1 million donation to the tornado relief efforts.
Swift posted to Instagram stories spreading awareness about the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.
"Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me." said Swift in her Instagram story post. "I've made a donation to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Fund. If you'd like to do the same, swipe up."
Earlier this week, several storms that brought EF-3 tornados devistated counties in middle Tenneessee with major population densities including Nashville that left at least 24 dead.