Worker fears for his life 400 ft in crane during tornado

NASHVILLE, TN - Jason Nash was 400 feet in the air in the cabin of the crane he was operating when the tornado sirens sounded. Nash was given a two-minute warning and it takes 15 minutes to make the climb down to safety.

Nash had recorded the tornados fury while in a panic saying that the tornado is right there. The video shows the winds picking up speed as it made its way downtown Nashville.

"If something happens make sure you tell everyone I love them." said Nash in a panicked state.

Luckily, Nash had made it out uninjured.

WARNING: The video contains explicit language, viewer discretion advised.