2024 Latin American Music Awards

Voting, FAQ's & Terms and Conditions



THE AWARDS VOTE: Fans will have the opportunity to vote and select the winners of the following awards which will be given at or in connection with the 2024 Latin American Music Awards (“Program”) taking place on Thursday, April 25, 2024, and broadcast live on Univision at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 p.m. Central Time:

How do I vote?

You can vote for nominees in all categories of the Program by visiting the Program’s official web page ( www.lamasvota.com/vota) and registering using a valid email account (“Voting Page”). To vote, select a winner in each category and subcategory and confirm your vote.

● When you arrive at the Voting Page, you will see a button for each award (“Award”). Click the applicable button to go the voting page for each Award (“Award Voting Page”).

● On each Award Voting Page, you will see the name and a corresponding selection button for each nominee for that Award, and you will be prompted to select the name of the nominee for whom you want to vote and to submit your vote.

● After submitting your vote for the Award on an Award Voting Page, you will see a “Thank You” page that confirms your vote and offers you the opportunity to share your vote to your Facebook profile, WhatsApp account, or X (formerly Twitter) timeline or vote for another Award. Sharing your vote to any social media platform will NOT count as an additional vote.

You may cast one (1) vote for each registered email address during the Voting Period (as defined below) and only for one (1) winner in each category and subcategory. Attempts to place more than one (1) vote per registered email address shall be VOID. You will need a valid email address in order to place your vote. Your email address will be collected and processed in accordance with our Privacy Policy.

The voting process is subject to changes, at the sole discretion of the show’s producer (the “Producer”), and without prior notice. Any changes will be linked and posted on the Voting Page.

When can I vote?

Voting will begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM Pacific Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time) and end on Monday, April 1, 2024 at 23:59:59 Pacific Time (April 2, 2:59:59 AM Easter Time) (“Voting Period”). If you try to vote outside the Voting Period, your vote will NOT count.

How many times may I vote?

You may cast only one (1) set of votes per registered email address during the Voting Period and only for one (1) winner for each category and subcategory. You will be required to complete all category and subcategory fields and will need to confirm your email address only once for the votes to be counted. If all of your set of votes are not submitted the same day, you may return to vote.



What is the cost?

Voting is free except for charges which might apply to your internet account or data plan (if you are using a web browser from your cell phone). Please check with your internet and/or data service provider(s) to verify whether any charges apply for this service.

Why am I having problems voting?

Although the internet can manage a big volume of votes simultaneously, your own internet (or cell phone) service provider, at certain times, may not be able to manage each single attempt due to the large volume of votes. If you are trying to vote inside the voting window and the system is not processing your attempt, please make sure your pop-up window is activated in your browser’s configuration or mobile device (turn off your pop-up blocker), erase your history/cache, and try again. If this is not the problem, please check your wireless connection and make sure it is working; this is the most common problem at the time of voting. Please be patient and try again.

Can anyone unfairly influence the voting results using power dialers?

The Producer will have in place a weekly monitoring procedure designed to prevent anyone from unfairly influencing the voting results by blocking votes cast using advanced technologies. The Producer reserves the right to remove votes cast using “advanced technologies”.

Where can I find the results?

The winners of some or all of the Awards will be revealed during the live television broadcast of the Program scheduled on Thursday, April 25, 2024, so tune-in to the 2024 Latin American Music Awards to check voting results. The complete Winners’ list will be published online after the broadcast of the Program on the Voting Page.



Terms and Conditions

The Producer reserves the right to disqualify, block, and/or remove any vote that for any reason whatsoever, including without limitation, votes cast using automated software, with multiple email accounts, with multiple identities, and/or via any device or any ploy to vote multiple times, or votes that in any way alter or try to alter the voting process.

You may need to provide your email address as part of the voting process.

As part of the voting process and in accordance with the voting rules, should you decide to participate then you hereby agree to provide the limited data requested. Voting, of course, is voluntary. However, if you decide not to provide your email address, unfortunately you will not be able to vote.

2024 Latin American Music Awards

Votación, Preguntas Frecuentes y Términos y Condiciones



VOTACION: Los fans tendrán la oportunidad de votar y seleccionar a los ganadores de los siguientes premios que se entregaran en o en relación con la ceremonia de 2024 Latin American Music Awards (“Programa”) que se llevará a cabo el 25 de abril de 2024 y será transmitida en vivo por Univision a las 8:00 p.m. Hora Estándar del Este (“ET”) /7:00 p.m Hora Central (“CT”):

¿Cómo puedo votar?

Usted puede votar por nominados de todas las categorías que forman parte del Programa vía la página web oficial ( www.lamasvota.com/vota) registrándose por medio de una cuenta de correo electrónico. Para votar, seleccione a un ganador por categoría y por subcategoría por la cual desee votar y confirme su voto.

· Cuando llegue a la Página de Votación, verá un botón para cada premio (“Premio”). Haga clic en el botón correspondiente para ir a la página de votación de cada Premio ("Página de Votación del Premio").

· En cada Página de Votación del Premio, verá el nombre y el botón de selección correspondiente para cada nominado para ese Premio, y se le pedirá que seleccione el nombre del nominado por el que desea votar y que envíe su voto.

· Después de enviar su voto para el Premio en una Página de Votación del Premio, verá una página de "Gracias" que confirma su voto y le ofrece la oportunidad de compartir su voto en su perfil de Facebook, WhatsApp, o X (antes conocido como Twitter) o votar por otro Premio. Compartir tu voto en cualquier plataforma de redes sociales NO contará como voto adicional.

Puede votar sólo una (1) vez por cada cuenta de correo electrónico registrada durante el Periodo de Votación (definido debajo) y solo por un (1) ganador en cada categoría o subcategoria. Cualquier intento de votar más de una (1) vez por cada cuenta registrada de correo electrónico NO contará. Para votar, necesita una cuenta valida de correo electrónico. Su dirección de correo electrónico se recopilará y procesará de acuerdo con nuestra Política de Privacidad.

El procedimiento para votar está sujeto a cambios a discreción de la productora del programa (la “Productora”) y sin previo aviso. Los cambios serán publicados en la página de votaciones.



¿Cuándo puedo votar?

La votación comenzará el martes, 19 de marzo de 2024 a las 6:00 AM Hora del Pacifico (9:00 AM Hora Estándar del Este) y terminará el lunes, 1 de abril de 2024 a las 23:59:59 Hora del Pacifico (martes, 2 de abril de 2024 2:59:59 AM Hora Estándar del Este) (“Periodo de Votación”). Si usted intenta votar fuera de la ventana de votación, su voto NO contará.

¿Cuántas veces puedo votar?

Puede votar sólo una (1) vez por cada cuenta de correo electrónico registrado durante el periodo de votación y por solo un (1) ganador por categoría y subcategoría. Se requiere que vote en cada una de las categorías y subcategorías y tendrá que confirmar su dirección de correo electrónico solo una vez para que los votos sean contados. Si sus votos para cada categoría no son presentados el mismo día, usted podrá reingresar a la página para votar.

¿Cuánto cuesta votar?

La votación es gratuita a excepción de los cargos que aplican en su cuenta de internet o en su plan de datos (si está utilizando un navegador web de su teléfono celular). Por favor verifique esto con el(los) proveedor(es) de su servicio de internet y/o datos ya que podrían aplicar cargos y tarifas por este servicio.



¿Por qué estoy teniendo problemas al votar?

A pesar de que el internet puede manejar un gran volumen de votos simultáneamente, hay veces que su proveedor local de servicio de internet (o servicio de telefonía celular) no sea capaz de manejar cada intento debido al gran volumen. Si está tratando de votar durante la ventana de votación, pero el sistema no está procesando su intento, asegúrese de que tiene la ventana pop-ups activada a través de la configuración de su navegador o de su dispositivo móvil (apague su bloqueador de pop-up), borre su historial/cache, y vuelva a intentarlo. Si ese no es el problema, compruebe que su conexión inalámbrica está funcionando, ya que ese es el problema más común al momento de votar. Por favor sea paciente y vuelva a intentarlo.



¿Puede la gente influenciar injustamente el resultado por medio de tecnologías avanzadas?

La Productora tendrá un procedimiento de monitoreo semanal diseñado para prevenir a individuos de influenciar injustamente el resultado sobre la votación, bloqueando los votos utilizando tecnología avanzada. La Productora se reserva el derecho de eliminar votos identificados como “tecnología avanzada”.

¿Cómo encuentro los resultados?

Los ganadores de algunos o todos los Premios serán revelados durante la transmisión en vivo del Programa el jueves 25 de abril de 2024, así que esté pendiente de los 2024 Latin American Music Awards para ver los resultados de su votación. Los ganadores de todos los Premios serán publicados en línea después de que la transmisión del Programa haya terminado.



Términos y Condiciones

La Productora se reserva el derecho de descalificar, bloquear y/o eliminar cualquier voto por cualquier razón, incluyendo, pero no limitado a, los votos utilizando: software automatizado, múltiples direcciones de correo electrónico, identidades múltiples, cualquier artefacto o artificio utilizado para votar múltiples veces, y/o (v) otra manera que altere o intente alterar el proceso de votación.

Como parte del proceso de votación, tendrá que proveer su dirección de correo electrónico.