Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome their baby
Por: Univision,24 Sep 2020
New parents Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid just welcomed their newborn baby girl. The couple didn't want to reveal more information than they needed but Zayn shared a black and white photo of holding his new baby girl's hand.
"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful [prayer and heart emoji] to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"
Throw it back to July, when Gigi shared hints to her fans that she was expecting soon with sharing a photo with her "baby daddy" Zayn.
