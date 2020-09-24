Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcome their baby

New parents Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid just welcomed their newborn baby girl. The couple didn't want to reveal more information than they needed but Zayn shared a black and white photo of holding his new baby girl's hand.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful [prayer and heart emoji] to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x"