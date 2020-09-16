You'll never guess how much Biggie's crown sold for?

In an auction held by Sotheby's Wednesday that sold such items as Tupac's love letters, Slick Rick's diamond eyepatch and Notorious B.I.G.'s plastic crown that he wore in his final photoshoot before his death in 1997.

The crown went for $594,750 even though Biggie had bought it for $6, according to photographer Barron Claiborne telling the New York Post in an article "without Biggie, the crown would not be worth, I only paid six bucks for it."