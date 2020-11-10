Nelly pays tribute to Tupac on TV dancing show

Nelly along with his partner Daniella Karagach hit the "Dancing With The Stars" stage to perform a jazz edition of Tupac's "California Love". The episode aired on Monday on national TV, showing Nelly's dance moves. Nelly's wore a white head band that was a tribute to the rap legend

“We all come with luggage, the good and the bad, but the passion behind his songwriting and ability to touch other people has inspired me.” Nelly exclaimed before dancing.