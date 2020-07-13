Wife of actor John Travolta, Kelly Preston dead at 57
Actor John Travolta opened up on social media to break some heart breaking news. His wife, Kelly Preston lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She had put up a courageous fight with the love and support of many, including her husband.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.
All my love, JT"
John had been married to Kelly for nearly 29 years. She was diagnosed about two years ago but had chosen not to reveal to the public.
Kelly was known for her infamous role in Jerry Maguire playing Jerry's girlfriend. She had also starred in "For The Love Of The Game" and "The Cat In The Hat", "Battlefield Earth", and "What A Girl Wants." The last role she played was in the 2018 film "Gotti" where John played the mob boss and she played the wife, Victoria Gotti.
The two had met on the set of the 1987 film, "The Experts" and got married in 1991.
