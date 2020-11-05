Vince Vaughn confirmed that talks of Wedding Crashers sequel coming soon

It's been 2005 since the original Wedding Crashers movie was released starring comedians Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson. According to Vaughn, there's 'serious talks' about doing a sequel. When Vaughn spoke with Entertainment Tonight Wednesday while promoting his new film, Freaky, Vaughn said that he and Wilson were considering doing the film reprising their characters from the film 15 years ago.

The movie was about two divorce mediators that spent their free time hitting up weddings they weren't invited to and then drinking up their booze and with the idea to meet with ladies. The film also starred Rachel McAdams and Isla Fisher as well as Bradley Cooper, Christopher Walken and Will Farrell.

"They were fun movies to make," Vaughn reminded us about Wedding Crashers, as well as Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Zoolander. "It's always fun to make people laugh and go to work with people that are funny."

"The fun of this was having Kathryn to kind of build each character out with. She came with such good ideas, we had a rehearsal period where we were kind of finding the physicality of each character so there'd be cohesiveness," Vaughn shared. "We just had a lot of fun kind of playing make-believe together."

"There's a lot of physical stuff and fighting, but it was also so ridiculous," Vaughn added. "Like, we would be very committed in a scene and then sometimes we would start to improvise and play around with thought, so it was a roller coaster."

"Immediately I was looking at him in the mirror trying to dance like him and I think just seeing how we all jumped in and immediately we're making fools of ourselves, and then we had Chris Landon, our director, who created this space for us to rehearse and talk about the character, she explains. "I just got so many ideas from Vince, you know, completely inspired from him."