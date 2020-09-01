Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea expecting new baby soon
1 Sep 2020
Usher is giving all of us a kind reminder that he's about to become a father for the first time with his girlfriend and record executive Jenn Goicoechea.
However this isn't Usher's first time at fatherhood. He has two children already; Naviyd Ely and Usher Raymond V which are very thrilled and excited about the news.
