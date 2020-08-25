Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus
Univision,25 Ago 2020 – 03:33 PM EDT
The world's fastest man alive and eight time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for COVID-19. The olympian is self-isolating at home in Jamaica after celebrating his 34th birthday at a mask-free party last week.
According to Jamaica's Health Ministry, Usain's test had resulted in positive for the virus. He posted a video message to all of his fans around the world about his health status.
Cases have surged in Jamaica to more than 60 positives per day over the past four days. A few weeks ago, tests have only resulted in 10 positive cases. Currently, Jamaica has 1,612 confirmed with 622 active and 16 total deaths.
