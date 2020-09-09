Trick-or-treat banned in Los Angeles
9 Sep 2020
Looks like Halloween has been cancelled for people in the Los Angeles County area.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health made a press statement this week saying that it would be too difficult to maintain social distancing this Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other events such as trunk-or-treat gatherings, carnivals and haunted houses are also part of the ban.
People who want to partake in celebration are encouraged to have online Halloween events, costume contests, and car parades.
