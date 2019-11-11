Tony Parker celebrated his pre-retirement with Nelly

Tony Parker will take the big stage after tonight's game against Memphis Grizzlies when the Spurs do a big presentation of Tony Parker's jersey retirement.

Tony Parker just had a small little pre-celebration party on Sunday with his closest family and friends. WNBA star, Alysha Clark of Seattle Storm posted a few video clips of rapper Nelly taking stage with Tony Parker. Clark was drafted in 2010 for the San Antonio Silver Stars before the team left the city.