Tony Parker celebrated his pre-retirement with Nelly
Looked epic
Univision,11 Nov 2019 – 1:46 PM EST
Tony Parker will take the big stage after tonight's game against Memphis Grizzlies when the Spurs do a big presentation of Tony Parker's jersey retirement.
Tony Parker just had a small little pre-celebration party on Sunday with his closest family and friends. WNBA star, Alysha Clark of Seattle Storm posted a few video clips of rapper Nelly taking stage with Tony Parker. Clark was drafted in 2010 for the San Antonio Silver Stars before the team left the city.
The party looked epic.