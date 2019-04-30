Vibe 107.5 FM
Toni Braxton's niece dead at 24
Sad news
Univision,30 Abr 2019 – 11:40 AM EDT
We just learned that the 24-year-old niece of Toni Braxton has just died. Lauren "Lolo" Braxton was found unresponsive in her Maryland home around noon on Monday.
Her father, who is Toni Braxton's brother, Michael Conrad Braxton Jr. said that Lauren died from a heart complication.
Toni had been on the road this past weekend with performances in Trinidad and Tobago. Toni has not yet commented on the death of her niece.