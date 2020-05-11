'The Office' cast reunites to surprise wedding party

John Krasinski from the hit show The Office has a show that just shows nothing but good news. It's actually titled "Some Good News".

Krasinski hosted a virtual wedding for two big avid fans of "The Office" show Susan and John. The couple explain how the proposal went down. The couple even told John that the recreated the Jim and Pam proposal in front of a gas station, which is at the 7:17 mark of the video. Krasinski even got ordained as a minister, invited the couples parents onto a live Zoom call to make the official.

County musician Zac Brown even gave the couple a live performance to his new song "The Man Who Loves You The Most" for the bride to walk down the virtual aisle.

That's not all, Krasinski surprised the wedding party with the entire cast of "The Office".