The new Wonder Woman trailer takes us to the 80's
Things are going to be nostalgic!
Univision,9 Dic 2019 – 5:20 PM EST
This trailer is taking you to 1984, when Wonder Woman saves the world again from chaos. The Patty Jenkins directed film features Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and surprising the audience with the return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) making a return to this film. Also there's a lot of 80's aesthetics in the film and plenty of fine stunt work for the given time period with limited CGI effects.
WW 1984 is dropping to theaters everywhere on June 5, 2020.