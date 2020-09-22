null: nullpx
The Killers welcomed the Raiders to Las Vegas with halftime performance

Pretty epic!
22 Sep 2020 – 12:50 PM EDT
Las Vegas' own The Killers had performed uptop of a vegas skyrise hotel during the halftime show with views of the Vegas Strip. The local natives welcomed their first home game for the Las Vegas Raiders against the New Orleans Saints.

“Hello, we’re The Killers and it’s our pleasure to welcome the Raiders to Las Vegas, Nevada. I think we’ve got just the song for the occasion”

They performed their hit song "Mr. Brightside".


