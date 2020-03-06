SXSW has been cancelled this year

An official statement from the City of Austin along with South by South West (SXSW) officials have cancelled the festival for the first time ever in 34-years.

SXSW is an annual tech, film and music conference that happens in March.

15 Major corporations have already pulled out of the event due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Individual artists along with many participants have also cancelled their booking.

There has been a petition online calling for the cancellation of the two week long event.

Over 100,000 people have been diagnosed with the Coronavirus and at least 250 cases reported in the United States and 15 deaths reported.

At least one person is being treated in Travis County, which is the county seat of Austin. Health officials say that the risk to the public has been growing.

Last year, SXSW had brought an estimated $355 million in revenue for the City of Austin with people traveling to the Texas' capital from all over the world.