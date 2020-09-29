Spurs Coyote mascot recreates viral video sensation

The San Antonio Spurs' official mascot, the Spurs Coyote brilliantly recreates the viral Tik Tok video from 420doggface208, who is identified as Nathan Apodaca. Apodaca had racked up millions upon millions of views on many different social media platforms with a caption of "Morning Vibe."

Apodaca is seen chugging down a gulp of cranberry juice while rolling down what appears to be a highway off ramp jamming out to "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac. At one point in the video you can see Apodaca lip syncing the lyrics after checking for oncoming traffic.