Spanish artist creates a mini apartment underneath a bridge

We're taking a look back at a video from 2017. This video captured our attention because it was cool to see something done with space that every city has.

An artist had some ingenuity and put together a simple little studio apartment away from life. Fernando Abellanas installed a small studio apartment underneath a bridge in Valencia, Spain that made use of the structure to support everything. Compiled of welded steel, four wheels and a solid wooden bottom to support weight of a person, Fernando made the best hidden away studio apartment for isolation.

Fernando built shelves that were bolted to the concrete in which contained his belongings and had a stationary chair and desk bolted on the other side of the concrete structure. The man created a moveable platform with a hand crank to take him across the bridge safely where on one can reach him. At night, Fernando uses a lamp to see in the dark.

As for the noise, you'll hear the hussle and bussle above.