Space Force flag unveiled at The White House
This is the newest branch of the U.S. military in over 72 years
Univision,26 May 2020 – 10:25 AM EDT
WASHINGTON - The sixth branch of the United States military, Space Force unveiled a brand new service flag. The flag features the Seal of the United States Space Force, which President Donald J. Trump approved in January.
"The flag is dark blue with a delta wing, an elliptical orbit and three large stars that are intended to symbolize the Space Force's purpose of organizing, training and equipping." said the White House.