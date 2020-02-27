Someone stole hearse with casket inside

EAST PASADENA, CA - Someone stole a black Lincoln Navigator outside of St. Anthony Greek Orthodox Church Wednesday night in East Pasadena. Los Angeles County Sheriffs office sent out a Tweet saying: "Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator."



LA County Sheriff Sgt. Benjamin Grubb told the media that someone had spotted the SUV and the Los Angeles Police Department had pursued the vehicle leading in a police chase.

The suspect crashed on the freeway and the local news reported that the vehicle had major front end damage. Grubb said that the casket inside was recovered and didn't seem to be disturbed.

It was unfortunate that the family had to go through "further trauma". Police say that one person has been arrested from the wreck.