Shannen Doherty speaks out about her stage 4 cancer

Shannen Doherty revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. The former "Beverly Hills 90210" star had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 but went into remission in 2017. The 48-year-old actress didn't specifically address her condition, but subtly posted an illustation that implied what she was trying to tell her fans.

Doherty posted a Snoopy comic strip to her Instagram. "We only live once, Snoopy" said Charlie Brown but then Snoopy chimed in "Wrong! We only die once. We live every day!" As true as this statement is, we have to embrace every day of life to our fullest.







Doherty's post has generated a tremendous amount of support from her fans.

The star played the role of Brenda Walsh in 90210, Jenny Wilder in Little House on the Prairie, Maggie Malene in Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Kris Witherspoon in Our House, and also in the reboot BH90210.