Selena Gomez feeling empowered after her surgery

Ever since Selena Gomez had her kidney transplant in 2017, Selena had wanted to hide her scar. But now, she wants to show it off to the world because it tells a story calling it body empowerment.



The backstory behind the scar in case you were wondering. Fans of Selena Gomez knew something wasn't quite right. She wasn't out promoting new music, which she said that she was extremely proud of. Little that fans knew, the pop star was taking care of a major health situation.

After finding out that Gomez needed to get a kidney transplant due to Lupus and now recovering from surgery, she reached out to her millions of fans to share her journey through these past several months.

She publically thanked her doctors and family for being right there beside her and for everything that they've done for her prior and post-surgery. She personally thanked her amazing friend Francia Raisa for sacrificing and donating her kidney to Gomez.

Gomez goes on to explain that Lupus can me misunderstood but assures that progress is being made. She wants her fans to be aware of what Lupus is and to brush up their knowledge of how they can help.

