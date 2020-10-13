Scary Larry's top 15 movies to enjoy this spooky season
It's that time of season where the weather is starting to get cooler outside. The leaves start to change colors. We start to put pumpkin spice in everything. Yeah, it's October. It's that time to put on a Halloween flick on, grab some popcorn, turn the lights off and enjoy the show.
Scary Larry runs down his top 15 scary videos of spooky season.
Did your favorite scary movie make the cut? If not, drop a comment on this social media post and tell us what your scariest movie is.
15. - 28 Days Later (2002)
14. - The Blair Witch Project (1999)
13. - Psycho (1960)
12. - Get Out (2017)
11. - Scream (1996)
10. - The Shining (1980)
09. - The Conjouring (2013)
08. - It (2017)
07. - The Exorcist (1973)
06. Halloween (1978)
05. - Ghostbusters (1984)
04. - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966)
03. - Beetlejuice (1988)
02. - The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
01. - Hocus Pocus (1993)
