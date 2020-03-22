Rita Wilson spits some 90's hip-hop while in quarantine
Hip-hop hooray
Univision,22 Mar 2020 – 07:25 PM EDT
Rita Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks are in quarantine after they tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). Rita found the time to record herself singing a Naughty by Nature song. The actress posted a four minute clip singing "Hip Hop Hooray" on camera to Instagram with the caption of "Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it."
Looks like she's doing well and in good spirits. We are all in self isolation and need good happy content like this.