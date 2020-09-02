Rihanna revealed that she and Chris Brown still 'love each other' to Oprah

Oprah paid Rihanna a visit in her hometown of Barbados for an "Super Soul Conversation".

The interview ranged of different topics from career to her family. The 32-year-old songstress opened up to Oprah about her true feelings about Chris Brown.

It appears that there is still plenty of love that exists between the two. Back in 2009, the couple were caught up in a domestic dispute while they were on the way to the GRAMMYs. Brown was found guilty of felony assault.

RiRi explains to Lady O about how they've been working on their friendship and says that they're close friends now.

"We've built up a trust again, and that's ... we love each other and we probably always will." Rihanna said. "That's not something we're ever going to change. That's not something you can shut off, if you've ever been in love."

O asked Rihanna if there's ever a chance at reconciling and Rihanna said that she was open to it.

"He's in a relationship of his own. I'm single but we have maintained a very close friendship ever since the restraining order has been dropped. We've just worked on it, little by little, and it has not been easy. It's not easy."