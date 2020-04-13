Rewatch RZA and DJ Premier's 2-hour DJ set
Magical!
Univision,13 Abr 2020 – 02:50 PM EDT
This is great!
Someone uploaded the DJ battle between RZA and DJ Premier battle of hip-hop classics. Both heavyweights showed off their skills this past Saturday in the battle that was curated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.
The historic set goes about two and a half hours where you can see it again or for the first time in case you missed it.
WARNING: The video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.