Rewatch RZA and DJ Premier's 2-hour DJ set

Magical!
13 Abr 2020 – 02:50 PM EDT

This is great!

Someone uploaded the DJ battle between RZA and DJ Premier battle of hip-hop classics. Both heavyweights showed off their skills this past Saturday in the battle that was curated by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

The historic set goes about two and a half hours where you can see it again or for the first time in case you missed it.


WARNING: The video contains explicit language - viewer discretion advised.


